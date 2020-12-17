dForce USDx Price Tops $0.99 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $16,736.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.03 or 0.01348843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00082454 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003414 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00283084 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

