DEXTools Price Tops $0.0636 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $147,799.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00133374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00794644 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00166726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00391610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00078377 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 159,953,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,106,403 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

