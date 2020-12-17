DeVault Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $78,622.02 and $1,876.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002820 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002224 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007078 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001405 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.