Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 2,779,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,220,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $85.17 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 16.29%.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
