Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 2,779,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,220,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $85.17 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 16.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

