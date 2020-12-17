Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Desire has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $18,602.42 and $22,381.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,706.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $640.69 or 0.02821595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00447901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.01364586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00696368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00329040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.