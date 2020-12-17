Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.17

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $1.27 million and $353.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,446,697 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

