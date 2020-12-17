DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,107.18 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $48,107.18 and $907.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00061488 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005318 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006135 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.