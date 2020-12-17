DEAPcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00133475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00790788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00166852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00389523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00126389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078847 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.