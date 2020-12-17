DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.11

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and traded as high as $77.71. DBS Group shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 99,435 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.