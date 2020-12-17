David S. Richmond Sells 34,662 Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 98,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,071. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Air Industries Group worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

