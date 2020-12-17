David L. Lucchino Sells 13,514 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $518,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 414,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $40.68.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
FREQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
