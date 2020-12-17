David L. Lucchino Sells 13,514 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $518,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 414,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $40.68.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 851,444 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

