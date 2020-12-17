David A. Duffield Sells 78,750 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WDAY traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,605. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $8,395,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $5,684,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Workday by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $15,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

