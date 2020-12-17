DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $389,863.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00371932 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,146,566,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, txbit.io, STEX, Bitbox and SWFT. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

