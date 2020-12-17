DAOBet (BET) Price Up 44.7% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $84,126.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,706.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.01364586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00082352 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00284315 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.