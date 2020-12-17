CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.53

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.