CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Trading Down 0.5%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.23). 606,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 297,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.70 ($1.24).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

