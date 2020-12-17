Curve DAO Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.64 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $100.82 million and approximately $38.64 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00407812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

