Cryptocean Hits Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $11,393.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00389534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

