Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $1.13 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00368548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,663,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

