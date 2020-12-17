Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Crust has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $1.11 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00018706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 954,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

