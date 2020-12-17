Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.14. Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,694 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Get Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) alerts:

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.