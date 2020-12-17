CROAT Market Cap Achieves $73,763.65 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $73,763.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,086,033 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

