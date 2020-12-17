Critical Comparison: Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) vs. Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) and Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shiloh Industries and Park-Ohio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiloh Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Park-Ohio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Park-Ohio has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.65%. Given Park-Ohio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park-Ohio is more favorable than Shiloh Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiloh Industries and Park-Ohio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries $1.05 billion 0.00 -$19.95 million N/A N/A Park-Ohio $1.62 billion 0.26 $38.60 million $3.74 8.98

Park-Ohio has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Shiloh Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Park-Ohio shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Shiloh Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Park-Ohio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shiloh Industries and Park-Ohio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries -26.13% -161.90% -26.19% Park-Ohio 0.32% 2.40% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park-Ohio has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park-Ohio beats Shiloh Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also provides propulsion systems components consisting of battery boxes and closures, beam axle housings, planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company produces structural products, such as charger boxes, control boxes, motor housings, battery covers, battery box trays, and battery box rails for electric vehicles. It offers its products under the BlankLight, CastLight, StampLight, and ShilohCore brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio. On August 30, 2020, Shiloh Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products. It also engineers and manufactures precision cold-formed and cold-extruded fasteners and other products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products, direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, fuel filler pipes, and flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; turbo charging and coolant hoses; and fluid handling systems. It also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly. The Engineered Products segment designs and manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products primarily for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; provides field services; and offers aerospace and defense structural components, and rail products, such as railcar center plates and draft lugs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

