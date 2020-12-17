Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 174,854 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 236,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

