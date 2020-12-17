Cream Price Up 24.4% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $31,957.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,942.29 or 1.00354288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00476800 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00762378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002543 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

