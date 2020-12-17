CPChain Price Up 14.5% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $71,239.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00476532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.27 or 0.01538071 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.