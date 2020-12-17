COTI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.59 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00139575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00167504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081491 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork .

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

