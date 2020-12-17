Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 961,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,057,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get Cosan alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cosan by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cosan by 863.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cosan by 102.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,425,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after buying an additional 1,228,341 shares during the period.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.