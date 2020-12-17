Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.60 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 206.94 ($2.70). Approximately 3,874,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,264,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.70).

CTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

