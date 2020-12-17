Contrasting Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Tigrent (OTCMKTS:TIGE) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tigrent and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigrent N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

3.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tigrent has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tigrent and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigrent 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 221.29%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tigrent and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigrent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boxlight $33.03 million 2.55 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.89

Tigrent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Summary

Boxlight beats Tigrent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tigrent Company Profile

Tigrent Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides practical value-based training, conferences, publications, technology-based tools, and mentoring services. It offers instruction and mentoring on the topics of real estate, financial instruments investing, and entrepreneurship in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's training courses include Building Wealth, a curriculum focused on real estate and the fundamentals of negotiating real estate purchases with sellers, rehabilitating distressed properties, and leasing rental units to tenants; and Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a real estate curriculum focused on property auctions. Its training courses also comprise Teach Me To Trade, a curriculum focused on financial instrument trading strategies using software and specific teaching techniques; Women in Wealth that teaches women how to take control of their financial circumstances; and Business Success Systems, a business basics curriculum focused on the small business ideas and opportunities that are available to individuals. The company, through its licensing agreement with Rich Global, markets various courses and training programs under the Rich Dad brand, including Rich Dad Learn to be Rich that focuses on real estate training; and Rich Dad Stock Success, which concentrates on financial instruments training. Tigrent Inc. enables customers to access training content through various delivery channels, including live instruction in classroom settings, onsite mentoring, telephonic coaching, conferences, teleconferences, and electronic media, as well as electronic access to live online or pre-recorded on-demand programs. The company was formerly known as Whitney Information Network, Inc. and changed its name to Tigrent Inc. in September 2009. Tigrent Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

