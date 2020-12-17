CONTRACOIN Trading Up 48.3% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.92 million and $184,763.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00199792 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $240.65 or 0.01090927 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2,243% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000161 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010446 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.