Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.42

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 42689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

