Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.00

Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 6507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 19.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Computer Services stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.