Comparing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.94 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.84 Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.57 $9.46 million $0.96 11.05

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HSBC and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 6 8 4 0 1.89 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.54%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20% Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats HSBC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity line-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of October 27, 2020, it operated through a network of 28 branch locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

