Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading Up 0.1%

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 24.94% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

