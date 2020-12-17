Color Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $8,579.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,756.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01356792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00284497 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.