CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Reaches $0.0057

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $266,124.16 and approximately $1,725.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00133475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00790788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00166852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00389523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00126389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078847 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.