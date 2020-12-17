Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,411. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.65. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,595 shares of company stock worth $1,731,947. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 70.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 276.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

