Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.98. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 3,068 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

