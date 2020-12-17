Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

