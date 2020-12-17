Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner Sells 38,376 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 4,527,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,493. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,130,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

