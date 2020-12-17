CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 5.1% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.09. 3,143,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,868,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

