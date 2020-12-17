Civic (CVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.24 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Civic has a total market cap of $64.27 million and $18.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars.

