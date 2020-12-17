Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez Sells 4,000 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00.

NASDAQ:CSCO remained flat at $$44.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,142,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394,695. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.