Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0080

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $146,501.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00371468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

