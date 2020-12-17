CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.13

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $12.07. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 30,376 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

