Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $202.40 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

