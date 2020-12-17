ChronoCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

