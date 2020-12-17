China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. 298,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

