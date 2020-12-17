China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Issues Earnings Results

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DL opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

